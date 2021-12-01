Brazil confirms 3rd omicron case, considers new measures

By DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian health officials have confirmed a third known case of the omicron coronavirus variant. Officials are examining possible new measures to contain the spread of the new variant, such as requiring vaccine certificates from arriving passengers — or even possibly scrapping Carnival celebrations if conditions grow worse. Sao Paulo’s health secretariat said on Wednesday a passenger from Ethiopia tested positive for Covid-19 upon landing in Sao Paulo on Dec. 27. He’s in isolation and in good health. The news comes a day after health officials reported Latin America’s first confirmed cases of the omicron variant in two travelers arriving from South Africa.