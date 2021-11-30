Vet calls for urgent medical care for elephants in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — The head of a team of vets is calling for urgent medical care for a pair of elephants in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi. Tuesday’s statement by Dr. Frank Goeritz comes after he and his colleagues examined four elephants at a zoo and a park. Four Paws, a global animal welfare group, dispatched them over the weekend. They found one elephant suffered from infected and damaged tusks and another from dental and foot issues. Goeritz said the overall health of the elephants was good. The visit by the vets comes a year after the rescue of another elephant called Kaavan, who was transferred from Islamabad to Cambodia.