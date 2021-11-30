Vegas police confirm case involving R&B singer Trey Songz

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say they’re investigating sexual assault allegations involving R&B artist Trey Songz at a Las Vegas Strip hotel. Las Vegas police said in a statement Tuesday that sex crimes detectives are handling a complaint about a Sunday incident involving the singer and actor whose name is Tremaine Neverson. Sunday was his 37th birthday. A police spokesman says Neverson was cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made. A representative for Neverson didn’t immediately respond messages seeking comment.