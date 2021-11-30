UN envoy warns of risk of new Israel-Palestinian violence

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Mideast envoy is warning that without quick and decisive action to address the key drivers of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict the region risks plunging into “another deadly escalation of violence.” Tor Wennesland told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday it’s essential that the parties “calm things on the ground.” He said they must reduce violence across the Palestinian territories, avoid unilateral steps including new Israeli settlement building, and solidify the May cease-fire that ended an 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas which controls the Gaza Strip. He also called for urgent action to tackle the Palestinian economic crisis.