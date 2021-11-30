Truck rams into tent in Syria camp, killing 3 Iraqi women

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — A Kurdish official says a tanker truck distributing water at a sprawling camp housing families of Islamic State group members in northeast Syria rammed into a tent. The official says Tuesday the truck killed three Iraqi women and injured two children from the same family, apparently by accident. The official said the accident occurred the previous night inside al-Hol camp, which houses tens of thousands of people, mostly women and children. Some 50,000 Syrians and Iraqis are housed inside a large part of the camp. Nearly 20,000 of them are children. Most of the rest are women, the wives and widows of IS fighters.