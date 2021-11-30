Scientists to map fungal networks, determine climate role

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Scientists from the United States and Europe have announced plans to create the biggest map of underground fungal networks, arguing they are an important but overlooked piece in the puzzle of how to tackle climate change. Together with local communities around the world the researchers said they will collect 10,000 DNA samples to determine how the vast networks that fungi create in the soil are changing as a result of human activity _ including global warming. The non-profit Society for the Protection of Underground Networks that’s spearheading the effort has received a $3.5 million donation from the Jeremy and Hannelore Grantham Environmental Trust.