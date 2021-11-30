Putin warns West: Moscow has ‘red line’ about Ukraine, NATO

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has sternly warned NATO against deploying its troops and weapons to Ukraine, saying it represents a red line for Russia and would trigger a strong response. Commenting on Western concerns about Russia’s alleged intention to invade Ukraine, he said that Moscow is equally worried about NATO drills near its borders. Speaking to participants of an online investment forum. the Russian president said that NATO’s eastward expansion has threatened Moscow’s core security interests. He expressed concern that NATO could eventually use the Ukrainian territory for the deployment of missiles capable of reaching Russia’s command centers in just five minutes. He added that Moscow has been forced to counter the growing threats by developing new hypersonic weapons.