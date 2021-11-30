Mercedes, Stellantis to work with US firm on new batteries

BERLIN (AP) — Automakers Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis have announced agreements with U.S. company Factorial Energy to help develop solid state battery technology. Mercedes-Benz, which is part of Daimler AG, said it is joining forces with Factorial to jointly develop batteries with the aim of testing prototype cells as early as next year. It said it is “investing a high double-digit million dollar amount in Factorial.” Stellantis, which combined PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, said Tuesday that it has signed a joint development agreement with Factorial and is making a “strategic investment” in the company. The automakers hope solid-state batteries could make electric cars more attractive to a mass market.