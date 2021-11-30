Louis Vuitton show pays tribute to designer Virgil Abloh

By KELLI KENNEDY

Associated Press

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Louis Vuitton has staged its first ever U.S. fashion show in Miami, showcasing the collection of designer Virgil Abloh just days after his death. Abloh’s voice was heard throughout the show, which attracted fans from around the world who watched somberly as models displayed the collection. Celebrity guests included Kim Kardashian West, model Bella Hadid, Joe Jonas, Maluma and more. Abloh, who died Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer, was known for pushing boundaries as the head of the legendary French fashion house, thanks to his childlike curiosity and an eagerness to instill a sense of playfulness.