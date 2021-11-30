GOP targets Wisconsin elections system, nonpartisan director

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are working to discredit the bipartisan system they created to run elections in the state after President Joe Biden narrowly won last year’s presidential race. The political battleground becomes the latest front in the national push by the GOP to exert more control over elections before the 2022 and 2024 elections. Wednesday will bring a flurry of election-related developments in the state, with both the Wisconsin Elections Commission and a partisan legislative panel dissecting the 2020 election. At the same time, Republican lawmakers are continuing to attack the state’s well-regarded election commissioner in a pressure campaign to have her resign, in an apparent attempt to install a GOP partisan.