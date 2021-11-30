German court to rule on ex-IS member in Yazidi girl’s death

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Frankfurt is expected to issue a verdict Tuesday in the trial of a former Islamic State member accused of killing a 5-year-old girl he had purchased as a slave, by chaining her in the hot sun. The defendant, an Iraqi citizen, is the first person to go on trial in Germany on charges of genocide for his role in the Islamic State’s systematic persecution of the Yazidi religious minority. The defendant’s German wife was sentenced last month to 10 years in prison over the same incident. The United Nations has called the IS assault on the Yazidis’ ancestral homeland in northern Iraq in 2014 a genocide. The defendant’s lawyers have denied the allegations made against their client.