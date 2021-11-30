Cambodia bars entry to travelers from 10 African countries

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has barred entry to travelers from 10 African countries, citing the threat from the new omicron coronavirus variant. The move, announced in a Health Ministry statement issued late Monday, came just two weeks after Cambodia reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers. The Health Ministry said the entry ban included anyone who has spent time in the previous three weeks in any of the 10 countries. The list includes Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Angola and Zambia. No date was set for lifting the new restriction.