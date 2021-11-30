Author Alice Sebold apologizes to man cleared in 1981 rape

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Alice Sebold has apologized to the man who was exonerated last week in the 1981 rape that was the basis for her memoir “Lucky.” Sebold said Tuesday she was struggling with the role she unwittingly played in a system that sent an innocent man to jail. Anthony Broadwater was convicted in 1982 of raping Sebold when she was a student at Syracuse University. His conviction was overturned on Nov. 22 after authorities determined that there were serious flaws in the prosecution. An attorney for Broadwater said he had no comment on Sebold’s statement.