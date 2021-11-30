1st French omicron case on Indian Ocean island of Reunion

PARIS (AP) — Japan and France confirmed their first cases of the new variant of the coronavirus on Tuesday. Countries around the world are scrambling to close their doors or find ways to limit its spread while scientists study how damaging it might be. The World Health Organization says the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on early evidence, saying it could lead to surges with “severe consequences.” French authorities confirmed the first case of the omicron variant in the French island territory of Reunion in the Indian Ocean. Japan confirmed its first case in a visitor who recently arrived from Namibia, a day after banning all foreign visitors.