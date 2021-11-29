US Rep. Tom Suozzi says he’s running for New York governor

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi is joining a competitive primary race for New York governor that became wide open when Andrew Cuomo resigned. Suozzi told reporters at a virtual news conference Monday that he’s jumping into the 2022 race. The 59-year-old congressman from Long Island has said for months he’s been considering a gubernatorial campaign but first wanted to get the tax deduction cap raised in Congress and use that to make his pitch to voters. The bill passed recently by the House raised the $10,000 cap to $80,000. The legislation could get scaled back in the Senate.