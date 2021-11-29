UAE eases drug laws: No more jail for those bringing in THC

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has eased some penalties for travelers arriving in the country with products containing THC, the main intoxicating chemical in cannabis. The new law, published Sunday in the UAE’s official gazette, says those who carry food, drinks and other items with cannabis into the country will no longer land in prison. Instead, authorities will confiscate and destroy the products. The law marks a noteworthy change for one of the world’s most restrictive nations when it comes to importing common drugs for personal use. The reforms come as part of a wider legal overhaul announced as the UAE celebrates a half-century since its founding.