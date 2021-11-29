‘The Lost Daughter’ wins big at 31st Gotham Awards

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Lost Daughter” won four Gotham Awards including best feature film at the 31st Gotham Awards, the annual New York independent film celebration that serves as a boozy kickoff to Oscar season. Gyllenhaal won breakthrough director and best screenplay for her directorial debut. Star Olivia Colman shared the award for outstanding lead performance with Frankie Faison, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain.” “The Lost Daughter,” a Netflix release, opens in theaters Dec. 17. Monday evening’s Gothams was the first real attempt since the pandemic began to summon all the season’s usual glitz and pomp. It was one of the first stops in the long march to the Oscars.