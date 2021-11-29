Sapporo says it can hold 2030 Olympics and also save money

By STEPHEN WADE and YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The northern Japanese city of Sapporo became a frontrunner to land the 2030 Winter Olympics after the mayor talked up a plan that he says will cut the costs of holding one of sports’ most expensive events. The mayor says he would also conduct a public opinion survey early next year. A statement distributed by organizers suggests the decision has already been made to proceed. Initial cost estimates were put about about $2.6 billion. He acknowledged there were concerns about the costs after the official cost of the just completed Tokyo Summer Olympics was listed at $15.4 billion. Some think the real costs were twice as large.