Opposition in Kyrgyzstan challenges election results

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Scores of opposition supporters in Kyrgyzstan have rallied to challenge the results of a parliamentary election that was swept by parties loyal to the country’s president. Sunday’s election came just over just over a year after a forceful change of government in the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation that propelled Sadyr Zhaparov to the presidency. With over 97% of precincts counted, three blocs supporting Zhaparov have emerged as the top vote-getters with three other parties trailing behind. Several opposition parties contested the results, and about 100 of their supporters gathered outside the Central Election Commission’s office Monday, demanding a recount. Kyrgyzstan, a nation of 6.5 million people, hosts a Russian air base and depends on Moscow’s support.