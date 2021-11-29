New Zealand’s opposition party chooses Chris Luxon as leader

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s conservative opposition party has chosen former businessman and political novice Christopher Luxon as its new leader, as it tries to rebuild from a huge election loss last year and continued infighting. Luxon is a close friend of former Prime Minister John Key and many in the National Party hope he will bring similar attributes as he tries to gain ground on popular Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. But some worry his conservative Christian values are out of step with everyday New Zealanders. Before entering politics for the first time at last year’s election, Luxon spent seven years as chief executive of national carrier Air New Zealand.