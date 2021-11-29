New details on Chris Cuomo’s role advising brother Andrew

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Transcripts released Monday shed new light on CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s behind-the-scenes role advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the face of sexual harassment allegations that forced him from office. Chris Cuomo told investigators he spoke regularly with his brother, exchanged text messages with his top advisers and was looped in on emails in February in March as they formulated a response to allegations from multiple women. He also offered to help try and find out through his “sources” whether more women were going to come forward. Chris Cuomo has said it was a mistake to have joined in strategy calls with a group of his brother’s advisors.