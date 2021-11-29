Millions of German state employees to get raise, COVID bonus

BERLIN (AP) — About 3.5 million state-level employees and civil servants in Germany will receive a 2.8% raise and a tax-free COVID bonus of about $1,470 next year. The agreement announced by two unions Monday will also see higher raises and hazard pay for workers in some medical and care professions, and a tax free bonus of 650 euros ($735) for trainees and interns. The deal agreed between the ver.di and dbb unions and most of Germany’s 16 states follows a series of strikes particularly in the health care sector. The agreement is valid for two years. It applies to public hospitals, schools, police, fire services and bureaucrats in all states except Hesse where a similar agreement was reached last month.