Lebanon’s president in Qatar for talks over Gulf crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s president has arrived in Qatar to attend the opening ceremony of an Arab soccer tournament amid an unprecedented diplomatic crisis between Beirut and oil-rich Gulf nations. Discussions are expected over tense relations in the region during meetings with Qatari officials in Doha that began on Monday. Saudi Arabia, traditionally an ally of Lebanon, withdrew its ambassador and asked the Lebanese envoy to leave last month. That followed televised comments by Lebanon’s information minister who said the war in Yemen was futile and called it an aggression by the Saudi-led coalition.