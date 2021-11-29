Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna amid muted hopes

By KIYOKO METZLER

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — Negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. The remaining signatories to the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain – will convene at the luxury hotel where the agreement was signed six years ago. The last round of talks, aimed at bringing Iran back into compliance with the agreement and paving the way for the U.S. to rejoin, was held in June. Since then, the task has only become more difficult.