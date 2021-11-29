‘Gifts from the Heart’ is Biden White House Christmas theme

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Gifts from the Heart” is the theme of President Joe Biden’s first White House Christmas. First lady Jill Biden plans on Monday to unveil Christmas decorations that match the theme. The first lady’s office says more than 100 volunteers spent the past week decorating the mansion using 41 Christmas trees, 6,000 feet of ribbon and more than 10,000 ornaments. The north and south sides of the White House are decorated with a total of 25 wreaths. And 79,000 lights were used to illuminate the Christmas trees, garlands, wreaths and other holiday displays at the White House. Jill Biden has invited a Maryland elementary school class to help her reveal the decorations.