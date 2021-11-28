Taiwan sends jets after 27 Chinese planes enter buffer zone

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan says 27 Chinese aircraft entered its air defense buffer zone in the latest in a long series of incursions as part of Beijing’s pressure on the self-ruled island. The Defense Ministry says Taiwan scrambled combat aircraft to warn the Chinese planes to leave. It also deployed missile systems to monitor them. The ministry says Sunday’s incursion included 18 fighter jets and five H-6 bombers, as well as an refueling aircraft. China’s air force mission toward Taiwan came as Chinese President Xi Jinping met with officers at a military conference. State media reported he called for military talent cultivation to support and strengthen the armed forces. Xi said that talent is imperative in achieving victory in future wars.