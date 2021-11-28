Baltic lawmakers meet Taiwan’s Tsai, stepping up cooperation

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Lawmakers from all three Baltic states have met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in a sign of further cooperation between European Union nations and Taiwan. It is the first joint visit to Taiwan by members of parliament from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Tsai welcomed the lawmakers, who are attending the 2021 Open Parliament Forum, hosted by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She noted the values and experiences that Taiwan has in common with the three countries. She said: “Taiwan and the Baltic nations share similar experiences of breaking free of authoritarian rule and fighting for freedom. The democracy we enjoy today was hard earned.”