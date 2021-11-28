Australia reports 3rd case of omicron COVID-19 variant

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian authorities have announced a third case of the omicron COVID-19 variant as government leaders reconsider plans to relax border restrictions this week. The Northern Territory health minister says a South African man who flew from Johannesburg to the northern Australian city of Darwin last week tested positive for the new variant. New South Wales state authorities earlier reported that two travelers from South Africa to Sydney had become Australia’s first omicron cases. Senior federal government ministers are meeting Monday to consider the national response, including whether to alter plans to relax border restrictions starting Wednesday.