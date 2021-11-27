Swiss vote on COVID law amid sharp rise in infections

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss voters are having their say in a referendum Sunday on legislation which imposed the use of a special COVID-19 certificate that lets only people who have been vaccinated, recovered, or tested negative attend public events and gatherings. Sunday’s vote on the country’s “COVID-19 law” comes as Switzerland like many other countries in Europe faces a steep rise in coronavirus cases. The law has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. Polls suggest a solid majority of Swiss will approve the measure which is already in effect. But opponents have raised heaps of cash for their campaign and drawn support from abroad in recent weeks.