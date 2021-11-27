Chris Christie aims to shape future for GOP and for himself

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has been on a PR blitz promoting his new book. In “Republican Rescue,” Christie says Republicans should stop talking about 2020 and focus on the future or risk losing elections. Christie’s rebuke of former President Donald Trump’s election lies is a message that’s finding traction on cable television as he stakes out his own lane for a possible second presidential run in 2024. He’s painting himself as a Trump loyalist who largely agrees with the former president’s policies but is fully aware of Trump’s flaws and is willing to call him out on them.