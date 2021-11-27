Channel migrant deaths: Smugglers net millions per kilometer

By LORI HINNANT and DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

CALAIS, France (AP) — Migrant-smuggling networks organizing English Channel crossings have reaped tens of millions of euros this year, which is the busiest and deadliest ever recorded. The price per person varies depending on the network, between 3,000 and 7,000 euros, according to police and aid workers, and experts say it’s big business run by organized crime. The rubber boats sometimes leave in a flotilla, more than two dozen a day, and they’re more overloaded than ever with people trying to reach Britain from France. On Wednesday, 27 people died in a sinking that is now being investigated by French organized crime prosecutors.