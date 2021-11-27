Anti-government protesters block bridges, roads in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Skirmishes have erupted in Serbia between police and anti-government demonstrators who briefly blocked roads and bridges in the Balkan country in protest against new laws they say favor interests of foreign investors who are devastating the environment. Hundreds of people on Saturday appeared simultaneously in the capital Belgrade, the northern city of Novi Sad and other locations to block main bridges and roads for one hour in what organizers described as a warning blockade. Cordons of police deployed to block access to the demonstrators, which led to skirmishes. Organizers said a number of people have been detained.