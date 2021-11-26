Stanford’s Mormon players share life experiences with team

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford football has become a landing spot for Latter-day Saints players who have returned from their two-year missions. Cardinal coach David Shaw embraces these players and encourages them to share their voices and experiences with the group. Defensive coordinator Lance Anderson is a big reason the players are coming to the Bay Area because he is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and a heavy recruiter in Utah, where many of the players live. The players say there’s a special sincerity involved that earns them respect — even if they don’t share the same beliefs.