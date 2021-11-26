Paris archbishop offers to resign over ‘ambiguous’ relations

PARIS (AP) — The archbishop of Paris has offered to resign after admitting to having had an “ambiguous” relationship with a woman in 2012. The Paris archdiocese says Archbishop Michel Aupetit sent a letter to Pope Francis offering to resign following a report in Le Point magazine. There was no indication if or when Francis might act on it; he has refused to act on other such offers from other prelates caught up in scandal. In an article published this week, Le Point said Aupetit had a consensual, intimate relationship with a woman. Aupetit told Le Point that he did not have intimate and sexual relations with the woman.