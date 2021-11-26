Skip to Content
EU wants to stop flights from southern Africa over variant

By RAF CASERT
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is planning to stop air travel from southern Africa to counter the spread of a new COVID-19 variant as the 27-nation bloc is battling a massive spike in cases. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said that “the last thing we need is to bring in a new variant that will cause even more problems.” A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province.

