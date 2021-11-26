Ethiopia seeks to restrict media reporting on yearlong war

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government has issued a new order aiming to restrict media reporting of the country’s yearlong war, forbidding the sharing of non-official information on “military-related movements, battlefront results and situations.” The statement also warns that “supporting the (rival Tigray forces) directly or indirectly in the name of freedom of speech should cease immediately.” Ethiopia’s government this month declared a state of emergency as fighters from the country’s northern Tigray region approached the capital, Addis Ababa. The United States and other governments have been urging their citizens to leave immediately.