Turkish police tear-gas women protesting over violence

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish police have fired tear gas to break up a protest by women in Istanbul who were marching to press for Turkey’s return to a landmark treaty that aims to protect women from violence. The protesters marched along Istanbul’s main pedestrian street, Istiklal, Thursday to mark the Nov. 25 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Holding colorful banners, they chanted slogans and vowed not give up on the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention. Riot police fired tear gas when a group of protesters tried to break through barricades. Turkey’s president pulled Turkey out of the convention in a surprise decree in March.