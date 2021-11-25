Thai chain’s cannabis pizza: trendy but won’t get you high

By CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — One of Thailand’s major fast food chains has been promoting its “Crazy Happy Pizza” this month, an under-the-radar product topped with a cannabis leaf. It’s legal but won’t get you high. A spokesman for the purveyors, The Pizza Company, says it is marketed to take advantage of the trending popularity of products made with cannabis. The pizza is a mashup of toppings evoking the flavors of Thailand’s famous Tom Yum Gai soup along with a deep-fried cannabis leaf on top. Thailand last December became the first country in Southeast Asia to remove specific parts and extracts of cannabis from its controlled narcotics list, and in February this year allowed them to be used in foods and beverages. Recreational marijuana is still illegal.