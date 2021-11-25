Poland to have no ambassador in Israel, amid tepid ties
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Foreign Ministry says the European Union nation will have no ambassador in Israel, for the time being. The mission of Poland’s ambassador was discontinued in the summer amid the latest spat between the two countries, regarding property restitution. The foreign ministry spokesman said Thursday there are no plans currently to propose a new person for the job in Israel. Israel’s mission to Poland is only on the charge d’affaires level.