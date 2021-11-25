Judge denies Seminole Tribe’s stay on gambling expansion

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A federal district judge has rejected a stay requested by the Seminole Tribe of Florida after an earlier ruling that would block the tribe’s deal with the state to expand gambling and online sports betting statewide. Attorneys for the Seminoles argue the tribe would lose significant revenue from online sports betting But U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected the request Wednesday, saying the tribe hadn’t shown that it would be irreparably harmed if a stay were not granted. The Sun Sentinel reports their app was still accepting bets Thursday.