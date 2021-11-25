Europe’s Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise

By DAVID McHUGH, EMILY SCHULTHEIS and JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Some of Europe’s Christmas markets are warily opening amid surging coronavirus infections. In Germany, the picturesque Frankfurt market is open over a wider area to thin out the crowds. In Budapest, markets are fenced off and customers have to show proof of vaccination. Despite the restrictions, it’s a huge relief for merchants to be open after losing their Christmas business last year. One ornament seller says that if he can stay open for three weeks, he can cover his bills. But that’s no sure thing after two regions in Germany shut down their markets and Austria’s closed amid a 10-day national lockdown. With the closures goes the money tourists would spend in restaurants, hotels and other businesses.