Czech President Milos Zeman discharged from hospital

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman has been discharged from the Czech capital’s military hospital after his condition improved. The 77-year-old Zeman was rushed to the clinic to be treated in an intensive care unit on Oct. 10. That was the day after the election for the lower house of parliament. His condition was attributed to an unspecified chronic disease. The hospital said Thursday it would have preferred Zeman to stay but accepted his decision to leave due to a “significant improvement of his condition.” The president is set to swear in the country’s new prime minister on Friday.