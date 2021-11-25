Chinese fashion photographer in Dior controversy apologizes

BEIJING (AP) — A renowned Chinese fashion photographer has apologized for her past work after online critics called it insulting to the Chinese people and fashion house Dior removed one of her photos from a show in Shanghai. Chen Man apologized in a social media post this week. Her apology came after luxury brand Dior was attacked over the photo in the Shanghai exhibit, which featured an Asian model with tan, freckled skin and darkened eyelids. At least one photo editor has praised her work in the past for creating an aesthetic that was neither aping Western magazines or Japanese and South Korean ones.