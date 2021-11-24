Women step up, fill the gaps in Burkina Faso’s virus fight

By SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

KAYA, Burkina Faso (AP) — In the West African country of Burkina Faso, many feel the government has let them down during the pandemic. Tests, vaccines and messaging often miss many residents, despite a $200 million budget for virus-response efforts. In a region where women are responsible for family work and community relationships, they’ve stepped up to fill in gaps. These women provide an authoritative voice, make and deliver supplies, and support families through the economic crisis. Among these women is Mariama Sawadogo. She hosts a COVID-19 radio show in the central town of Kaya. Listeners say they’d know little about coronavirus without her. She interviews medical professionals and gives quizzes. She’s become a role model in her community.