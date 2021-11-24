US invitation of Taiwan to democracy summit angers China

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has invited Taiwan to its upcoming Summit for Democracy, prompting sharp criticism from China, which considers the self-ruled island as its territory. The invitation list features 110 countries, including Taiwan, but does not include China or Russia. The inclusion of Taiwan comes as tensions between the U.S. and China have ramped up over America’s approach to the island nation. The United States’ “One China” policy recognizes Beijing as the government of China but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. A spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said Wednesday China opposes “any form of official contacts between the U.S. and the Chinese region of Taiwan.”