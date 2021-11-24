Man sentenced for sending bomb hoax to UK vaccine plant

LONDON (AP) — A man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for sending a bomb hoax to a U.K. coronavirus vaccine factory and similar parcels elsewhere including a laboratory in Wuhan. About 120 people had to be evacuated from a plant in Wales producing the Oxford-Astrazeneca shots in January after 54-year-old Anthony Collins sent a suspicious package there. The British army’s bomb disposal unit was called and production of the vaccine was halted. But the batch was salvaged later after bomb experts found no explosives in the parcel. Detective Inspector Adam Marshall said Collins “was fully aware of the impact his actions would have and chose to impede the vaccine rollout when the program was still in its infancy.” A judge sentenced Collins to 27 months in prison.