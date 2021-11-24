Kosovo man faces terror charges after return from Syria

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prosecutors have brought terror charges against a local man who had allegedly joined the Islamic State group in Syria and was recently repatriated. A statement from the prosecutor’s office Wednesday said the suspect only identified as S. Q. allegedly joined IS fighters in the Syrian city of Raqqa, after entering through Turkey. He allegedly received training in Syria and took an active part in fighting. If convicted, the defendant faces up to 10 years in jail. More than 400 people from Kosovo are thought to have joined extremist groups in Syria and Iraq.