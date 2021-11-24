Hawaii groups want US to shut down military fuel tanks

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Environmental groups are calling on President Joe Biden and military leaders to shut down tanks that provide an important fuel reserve for U.S. forces in the Pacific. The director of the Sierra Club of Hawaii told a rally and news conference that the Red Hill fuel storage tanks are an unacceptable threat to the drinking water of 400,000 Oahu residents. Navy Region Hawaii says it is committed to safeguarding the environment and drinking water while protecting national security. The call for a shutdown comes after a series of revelations about fuel leaks associated with Red Hill or nearby Pearl Harbor.