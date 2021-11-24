Ethiopia says Abiy at war front, handing duties to deputy

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government says Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone to the battlefront to take charge in a yearlong war and left the daily work of running the country to his deputy as rival fighters approach the capital, Addis Ababa. A government spokesman told reporters the prime minister arrived at the front on Tuesday. But he didn’t give details on the location. The war in Africa’s second-most populous nation has killed an estimated tens of thousands of people. Countries including France, Germany and Turkey have told their citizens to leave immediately as fighters from Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region advance.