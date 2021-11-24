Arbery’s mother: ‘He will now rest in peace’ after verdict

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

After three men were convicted in the murder of her son, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother said she never thought she’d see the day come. It’s been a long, hard fight, Wanda Cooper-Jones told a crowd gathered outside the courthouse in Glynn County. But she said her son can rest in peace now. Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted Wednesday in Arbery’s death. Cooper-Jones’ attorney hailed his client’s unflinching fight for justice. Cooper-Jones said said her slain son “will now rest in peace.”